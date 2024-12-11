David Beckham's Christmas video accidentally reveals this secret Royal nod

David Beckham inadvertently shared a framed picture of a royal family member in his home during a Christmas-themed video. The 49-year-old former football star, like many parents worldwide, is embracing the Elf on the Shelf tradition to celebrate this festive season. David Beckham, who has a long-standing relationship with the royal family, was recently named an ambassador for The King’s Foundation and attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday, December 9, Beckham shared a video on Instagram showing the latest mischief brought by the Elf on the Shelf in his home. “So it’s early morning. I’ve literally just walked into the office, and normally my office is actually quite tidy,” he said.

“Something’s gone on during the night,” he continued, showing several Elf on the Shelf figurines scattered across the floor and the TV stand.

“I mean, really, mess on the floor. It’s definitely Christmas in the office,” Beckham concluded with a grin.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed a split-second appearance of a framed photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth hanging on his wall.

Beckham’s long-standing relationship with the monarchy

In 2003, Beckham received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) from the late Queen in recognition of his contributions to football.

Over the years, there have been calls for Beckham to be awarded a knighthood, although he has yet to receive the honor. His wife, Victoria Beckham, has also been recognized by the royals, receiving her own OBE in 2017 for her achievements in fashion and charity. Prince William personally presented her with the medal.

Beckhams attended both Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials in 2018. Earlier this year, David Beckham was named an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, collaborating with Prince William to raise funds for the London Air Ambulance.

Recently, Beckhams were invited to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles III and the Prince and Princess of Wales to celebrate the state visit of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher.