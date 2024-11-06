David Beckham posts iconic 2023 ODI World Cup throwback in heartfelt birthday wish for Virat Kohli

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham used his social media to share birthday wishes with Virat Kohli, on the Indian star’s 36th birthday. Virat Kohli and David Beckham interact during the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.(Getty)

Two of the most iconic figures in international sports, Beckham shared a video of him attending the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand, in which Kohli brought up his record-breaking 50th international century.

Sharing a story on Instagram, the former England international winger shared the video and added a caption saying “Happy birthday my friend,” before tagging Kohli’s instagram account. The video consists of Beckham in the foreground applauding as Kohli reached his century at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, in a match-winning effort as India went on to qualify for the finals of that tournament.

Beckham shared a second story as well, in which he wrote “Hope to see you back in India again soon.” Beckham was present at the match as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, and watched the match alongside Sachin Tendulkar, whose record Kohli would break on that day.

Beckham joins Pogba in wishing Kohli

“It's just a real pleasure to actually be in this stadium and witness a piece of history,” Beckham had said to broadcasters Star Sports on the day. “You know obviously, I've spent some time today with Sachin and I know what he achieved in this stadium and I know what he achieved for his country and the sport, but then to see Virat do it today. It is truly incredible. You can see the atmosphere at the stadium.”

The 1999 treble winner becomes one of the latest footballers to wish Kohli on the Indian batter’s birthday, with French World Cup winner and fellow Man United player Paul Pogba earlier taking a moment to wish Kohli in a surprise moment on a livestream with popular streamer and Kohli fan IShowSpeed.

Virat Kohli will next be in action for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the tour of Australia for a five-match Test series, where he will be looking to bounce back to form after a tough series against New Zealand. Kohli could only muster 93 runs and one half-century in six innings, capping off a poor series with the bat, and will be looking for redemption in Australia as questions begin to mount about his form and his position in the Indian team.