Amber Rose opens up about her experiences at ‘abuser’ Diddy's White Parties: ‘I been done to the party…’

Amber Rose has recently lifted the lid on her experiences at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' famous White Parties, providing a glimpse into the extravagant events that have become a hallmark of the hip-hop mogul’s social scene. In a candid interview, the 41-year-old model reflected on attending nearly every Puff party since 2009, addressing rumours and setting the record straight about the nature of the gatherings. In a recent podcast, Amber Rose reflects on attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs' White Parties since 2009, denying any knowledge of 'freak offs' but accusing Diddy of abuse.(@amberrose/Instagram, REUTERS)

Also Read: Viral NYPD pole-dancer controversy: Rapper-director defend detective Melissa Mercado

Rose reveals what she saw at the Diddy’s parties

On Wednesday, Rose shared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, “I done been to the party, the after party, the after after party... and I never seen none of that stuff.” Notably, she denied ever witnessing anything resembling the controversial 'freak off' rumours surrounding the events.

She continued, “If these freak offs are happening it's on a completely different day than the actual Puff parties. It's not that day, because every time I was there Puff was there the whole time. He's got his Ciroq, he's on the DJ booth, he's the host of the party. I will say that,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Rose added, “But that's not to say that it does not happen or invalidate people on that... but I do think it's a different day that I'm just not invited to. I don't know.”

Also Read: Who is Christy Lee? Post Malone's rumoured new girlfriend after secret split from baby mama

Rose agrees with Diddy being an ‘abuser’

While she denied witnessing the freak-off parties, she said that the disgraced mogul is actually “an abuser” as she recalled the video of Diddy abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. A disturbing video was released by CNN in May. It shows Diddy allegedly attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles in 2016. The footage depicts a man, seemingly Diddy, in a towel. He punches, kicks, and throws Ventura to the floor.

In November 2023, Ventura settled a lawsuit against Diddy. She accused him of rape and sexual trafficking. The settlement was for an undisclosed amount. Diddy has been in jail since his arrest. He faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. He has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Rose shared about the rapper on the podcast, “They did say that there were drugs in the baby oil. I don't know because the internet is fake, you just don't know, but if that is in fact true then that is a problem. One thing I do know about Puff is the fact that he is an abuser. He abused Cassie. We all saw the video. That is not okay.”

However, about the parties, she added, “But as far as the freak-offs I don't know about that," as reported by Daily Mail.

Also Read: Hannah Montana star Emily Osment files for divorce from husband of 5 months

Rose explains the ‘extent of their relationship’

Rose recalled asking her friend, rapper Ray J, if he had ever been invited to one of the alleged 'freak offs' and what he had seen. She revealed, “I said ‘Ray did they ever invite you to freak off because they never invited me’ and I done been at these parties, and I just feel like why I didn't get the invite?”

She continued, “Maybe they know I don't get down like that, okay cool, but you would think maybe an assistant would come up and be like ‘Hey you like girls? Are you into…’ Never. No one ever asked me that.”

Rose added, “They never asked Ray J either and me and Ray J was talking about it and we were like, I done been to the party, the after party, the after after party... and I never seen none of that stuff.”

When asked if she had a personal relationship with the Bad Boy Record’s owner, she responded with: “I would say that we didn't talk on the phone and we didn't hang out but I was always invited to the party,” adding, “And that's the extent of our friendship.”