Kanye West’s ‘ugly’ social media remarks force former assistant into hiding ahead of pretrial

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, is reportedly in hiding following a series of disturbing social media posts made by the rapper about her. Pisciotta has accused West of inappropriate behaviour during her time working for him in 2021, claiming he sent messages suggesting a sexual advance and even engaged in explicit phone calls with her. Her lawyer has confirmed the unsettling situation, adding that the posts have left Pisciotta fearful for her safety. Following Kanye West's disturbing social media posts, his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta is reportedly in hiding. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

West’s social media posts force his assistant to go into hiding

Following the lawsuit, West denied the allegations against him as he wrote, “YOU KNOW WHY I NEVER F**** LAUREN PISCIOTA CAUSE SHE SMELLT AKWARD.” He added, “I DONT GO ONE YEAR WITHOUT SOMEBODY TRYING THIS S*** WHERE THE F*** IS LAUREN PISCIOTA NOW,” as reported by The Mirror US.

Now, Pisciotta’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom claimed that the rapper’s remarks on social media has a negative effect on his client. The lawyer told The US Sun, “Kanye West has been tweeting about my client. These very ugly, nasty slurs to try to intimidate her.”

Bloom continued, “She has had to go into hiding. She has had to leave her home because of threats and harassment, and she has now gone into hiding. She is not working. This is what it has done to her. So, yes, it's very difficult to go up against people like this, but not impossible."

West scheduled for a pretrial conference

Pisciotta has filed a lawsuit against West, accusing him of breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and creating a hostile work environment. The legal battle is set to continue, with a pretrial conference scheduled for March 27.

Talking about the pretrial, Bloom told the media outlet, “I'm not really concerned about any bad behaviour on his part. In fact, I welcome it if he behaves badly. That's going to be recorded on videotape and also by a stenographer, and that can be used against him."