Taylor Swift’s friends fight for top spot in her inner circle amid Blake Lively drama: ‘They’re sending flowers…'

Taylor Swift is reportedly distancing herself from Blake Lively, with the pop star seemingly removing the actress from the top spot in her inner circle. Sources revealed to RadarOnline that the singer’s remaining friends are now vying for the title of her number one bestie, following her alleged involvement in Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. Taylor Swift is reportedly pulling away from Blake Lively, leading to competition among her friends for her affection.(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES/File Photo)

Swift maintains distance from Lively amid the legal drama

A source told the media outlet, “Everyone has heard about this issue with Taylor and Blake, so there is a sense of the squad circling the wagons.” Another source claimed that Swift has not actually distanced herself from Lively. However, the singer was recently spotted having dinner with her longtime friend Selena Gomez in Beverly Hills, sparking rumours that she might be upset over the Gossip Girl alum’s actions.

An insider explained to the news outlet, “Selena rushed to arrange a girls' night out for the two of them. She wanted to show her solidarity, but no doubt she was staking her claim. All of Taylor's friends have been reaching out to make plans, it's just a matter of whether she accepts or not.” Soon after, Swift was spotted dining in New Orleans with Danielle and Alana Haim.

Tough competition for Swift’s new bestie position

As the competition for Swift's attention heats up, an insider revealed that some stars are going to great lengths, showering her with lavish gifts in a bid to win her favour. With her inner circle growing more competitive, the pressure to stay in her good graces seems to be building.

The source revealed, “They're sending flowers by the dozens. Taylor's gotten jewellery, clothes for her cats, all sorts of stuff clearly aimed at earning her favour and jumping into Blake's spot... they're being so obvious."