Celebrity chef brutally slams Meghan Markle's Netflix show, says it's ‘painful to watch’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 10, 2025 05:13 PM IST

British celebrity chef Jameson Stocks claimed that he turned down an offer to work as a consultant for Meghan Markle's Netflix show - With Love, Meghan

British celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has slammed Meghan Markle's latest cooking and lifestyle show as “lethargic” and “painful to watch.” During an interview with GB News over the weekend, the 41-year-old claimed that he had previously turned down a consultant role for With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Netflix last week.

Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, alongside Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.
Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, alongside Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Chef Jameson Stocks brutally slams Meghan Markle's Netflix show

“I honestly thought it was terrible,” Stocks said of the duchess' show in a video clip of the interview shared by Daily Mail on Sunday. “Everything — the music is quite slow, it’s quite lethargic, it’s quite painful to watch,” he added.

Stocks suggested Meghan should “go back to acting,” seemingly referencing her role on the American drama series Suits. Calling her “quite a good actress” in “real life or on screen,” the chef argued that “people should stick to what they do best.”

ALSO READ: Olympian turned drug lord Ryan Wedding is now FBI’s most-wanted

The chef went on to claim that Netflix approached him last year with an offer to be a “consultant” on the Duchess of Sussex's show. However, he allegedly denied the offer fearing backlash.

“I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle program. They didn’t go into too much detail about who it was, but I already kind of knew anyway,” Stocks said.

ALSO READ: Mindy Kaling breaks silence after Meghan Markle slammed for correcting her on Netflix show

The Michelin-starred chef continued to say, “I felt like even if she produced a really great program, which I was quite skeptical of, that I might get a little bit slammed for being a part of it.”

“I didn’t like the idea of me showing her how to do something and then it being forced and fake. If she is going to do something herself, she should do something herself,” Stocks added.


