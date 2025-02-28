NYC gym CEO launches profanity-laced rant after celebrity chef asks him to leash his dog: ‘Who the f**k is this guy’

NYC gym CEO Matt Sauerhoff was caught launching a profanity-laced rant after a clash with his neighbour, celebrity chef Eddie Huang, over their dogs. In an Instagram post, Haung posted two videos that showed Sauerhoff saying “F**k off” to the chef and asking him to get off the property. Allegedly, it all started when the chef asked the CEO to leash his dog. Celebrity chef Eddie Huang (L) and NYC gym CEO Matt Sauerhoff (R). (Instagram/@mreddiehuang)

“Respect your neighbors, leash your dog,” Huang wrote as the caption of his post. The first video he shared shows Sauerhoff arguing with Huang as he keeps insisting that the CEO’s unleashed dog scared his pooch, Mr Chow. In another video, Sauerhoff hurls curses at Haung and asks him if he is a resident of the property.

(The videos contain strong language. Viewer discretion advised.)

Social media shows support for Eddie Huang:

“Love this. I live on the Strand in Manhattan Beach, and there are always people with dogs off leashes, playing with balls and running with their owners. IDGAF that they are doodles or golden retrievers. They need to be on a leash- for their own protection, too. I recently had a reactive foster dog who attacked an off-leash dog who got in his face. Luckily, the owner didn’t do anything - but it would have been my dog’s fault, and he’d have a bite history on his record. It’s like driving. You have to be a responsible, alert driver not just for yourself, but because you don’t know who else is on the road,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “@mattsauerhoff has never been told no in his entire life and lost it when someone who he perceived as being below him told him he was in the wrong. This isn’t about him accepting responsibility, it's about the fact that he thought you had no right to talk to someone like him in that way. Sadly, many of us who don't have a platform have to eat experiences like that and find a way to move on. I'm glad you are using your voice to speak for us.”

A third posted, “Read every word of the article; I’m sorry you guys are going through this, especially after your dog has been traumatized by being displaced as well. Those of us who lost our homes are dealing with enough challenges daily to have this happen as well. Good for you for standing up!”