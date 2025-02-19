'Indian families behave anti-social': Woman's viral post triggers wave of racist remarks

A woman on X has sparked a fierce debate after making controversial remarks about Indian families in public spaces. Her comments, which many users found offensive and sweeping, have led to a wave of backlash, with many criticising her generalisations. A woman’s tweet about Indian families’ public behaviour went viral, drawing criticism.(X/@isa2001m)

The controversial claim

In her post, Christiane F wrote, "Indian families behave very antisocial out in public. For example, if you’ve got a good spot they want, they come sit inappropriately close to you, knowing it will make you leave. I’ve also noticed that they like to shamelessly cut in line (airport, museum, etc.).”

She followed up with another post, saying, "I don’t know if I’ve seen anybody else discuss this. Is this sort of common knowledge that they do this? I see it all the time."

Massive reaction on social media

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 1.5 million views and a flood of comments. Many users disagreed with her perspective, calling it unfair and based on personal bias rather than factual observation.

One user countered, "This is such a ridiculous generalisation. Every culture has people who might behave badly in public, but making it about an entire nationality is just wrong."

Another responded sarcastically, "Ah yes, because people from other countries never cut in line or try to get a better spot. Very insightful."

A third user questioned her observations, stating, "I’ve travelled extensively, and I don’t see this as an ‘Indian’ thing. Maybe some personal experiences have shaped your bias?"

Some pointed out the hypocrisy of such generalisations, with one user remarking, "Funny how people complain about Indian families being ‘antisocial’ when they’re usually the most family-oriented and warm people."

Others accused her of racial bias, with a user stating, "These kinds of posts only reinforce stereotypes. If you had a bad experience, say that. Don't brand an entire nationality."

Meanwhile, a few defended her right to share personal experiences, with one person commenting, "If she’s noticed a pattern, why can’t she talk about it? Not every opinion is racism."