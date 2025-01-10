Menu Explore
US woman fired from job over racist joke on Indian Uber drivers: ‘Harassing my family wasn't enough’

BySanya Jain
Jan 10, 2025 02:02 PM IST

An American woman claims she was fired from her job over a joke on Indian Uber drivers that she posted on X.

An American woman claims she was fired from her job over a joke on Indian Uber drivers that she posted on X. The woman, who goes by the name Han, claimed that her identity was revealed and her family was harassed after she posted a joke that many deemed racist.

A racist post on Indian Uber drivers has landed a US woman in trouble with her employer
A racist post on Indian Uber drivers has landed a US woman in trouble with her employer (Representational image)

On December 28, 2024, Han shared two selfies on X. The first showed her smiling, while the second one showed her frowning. “When the Uber says it’s on the way vs when it says it’s an Indian male driver,” she captioned the before-and-after photographs.

The post received over 9 million views on X, along with hundreds of comments. Many of the comments slammed the woman as racist, and Han became the target of massive backlash that led to her real name and identity being doxxed online.

Fired from job

In an update shared yesterday, the woman – whose X bio states she is based in Connecticut – revealed that she had been fired from her job over the post. She did not specify where she worked but did say that she was a waitress.

“I guess doxxing me and harassing my family wasn't enough, the moment has come where I have been fired from my job because of the joke I tweeted on here. Kind of insane that a couple seriously insecure people can actually take your job from you over something so dumb! Is this the part where I get famous and start going on podcasts!?” she posted.

Some people in the comments section suggested that she reach out to X for help as Elon Musk had once promised to cover the legal fee of people fired or “treated unfairly” by their employers for their tweets.

Han, whose X handle is @hannaahhn, said that she planned to pursue the matter with X.

