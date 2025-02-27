JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon opens up about foul-mouthed town hall rant on return-to-office policy: ‘I should never…’

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently sparked a controversy after he cursed and launched a rant when asked about a petition against the company’s return-to-office policy. In a recent interview with CNBC, he opened up about the incident, adding that he regrets his foul-mouthed expressions. However, he clarified that he stands firm about the policy regarding employees working from the office rather than from home. During a recent interview, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon opened up about his town hall rant. (REUTERS)

"I do town halls all around the world and as you know I mope sometimes. I should never curse, ever,” the CEO said during the company’s global leveraged finance conference in Miami.

“I shouldn't get angry or stuff like that. But the gentleman asked a long question and I answered the question. I tried to give a lot of detail which I think he’s entitled to because I’ve never, ever fired anyone because they asked a question like that,” he added.

What happened at the town hall?

During an earlier event Dimon said “Don’t waste time on it. I don’t care how many people sign that ******* petition,” when asked about in-person work requirements and the petition against them. The incident came to light when a leaked audio from a town hall surfaced on social media.

Firm in his stance

The CEO reiterated his stance on the matter, saying that employees who don't want to return to the office can work somewhere else, adding, “I’m not being mean.”

“I completely respect people that don’t want to go to the office all five days a week. That’s your right. It’s my right. It’s a citizen’s right. But they should respect that the company is going to decide what’s good for the client, the company, etcetera – not the individual,” he said.

“I’ll understand that. And I also respect that other companies are going to try a different way to grow,” he continued, adding, “I’m not against work from home. I’m against where it doesn't work.”