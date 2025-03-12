Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's nude pics from Italy photoshoot shock internet again: 'Why is this girl always naked?

BySanya Panwar
Mar 12, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Oops she did it again! Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori wore sheer and nude-coloured garments as she went roller-skating during a photoshoot in Italy.

Bianca Censori, singer and designer Kanye West's wife, has once again made headlines with her daring look. On March 9, photographer Gadir Rajab shared BTS pictures via Instagram of Bianca roller-skating in a parking lot in Italy during a photoshoot – wearing nothing but a sheer bralette and thong with matching elbow and knee pads for safety. Also read | Kanye West and ‘naked’ Bianca Censori escorted out of 2025 Grammys after showing up ‘uninvited’?

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (File Photo/ AP)
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (File Photo/ AP)

Internet can't deal with Bianca's bold look in pics

Bianca Censori's bold style in the pictures Gadir posed have become a subject to debate, with few praising her confidence and many others criticising her for being too revealing. Her husband, Kanye, has also been accused of influencing her fashion choices.

Several Instagram users commented on Gadir's post, which he captioned, “Bianca Censori in Italy shot by me.” One said, “Why is this girl always naked?” A second commented, “How does this stuff fly on Instagram but I upload a bikini photo and it’s taken down?”

A third joked, “She protected her elbows and knees BUT is ok with the rest of her body being exposed (laughing emoji).” Another asked, “What is happening?” Someone also wrote, “Bianca just being Bianca.”

Bianca Censori made headlines with her daring photoshoot in Italy. (Instagram/ Gadir Rajab)
Bianca Censori made headlines with her daring photoshoot in Italy. (Instagram/ Gadir Rajab)

Did Biance ‘beat’ her nude look from Grammys?

“Most googled woman on earth,” read a comment, while another said, “She beat the Grammys.” This isn't the first time Bianca has grabbed attention because of her fashion choices. She previously wore a sheer dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards, which sparked controversy.

She and Kanye arrived on the red carpet, with Bianca wearing a long black fur coat that she later removed to reveal a completely sheer mini dress with nothing underneath. Her daring fashion choice received a lot of attention and reaction on social media. Some felt that Bianca's barely-there outfit was inappropriate for a public event, while others questioned whether she was being forced to wear such revealing clothing, noting that she looked uncomfortable.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On