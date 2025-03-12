Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's nude pics from Italy photoshoot shock internet again: 'Why is this girl always naked?

Bianca Censori, singer and designer Kanye West's wife, has once again made headlines with her daring look. On March 9, photographer Gadir Rajab shared BTS pictures via Instagram of Bianca roller-skating in a parking lot in Italy during a photoshoot – wearing nothing but a sheer bralette and thong with matching elbow and knee pads for safety. Also read | Kanye West and ‘naked’ Bianca Censori escorted out of 2025 Grammys after showing up ‘uninvited’? Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (File Photo/ AP)

Internet can't deal with Bianca's bold look in pics

Bianca Censori's bold style in the pictures Gadir posed have become a subject to debate, with few praising her confidence and many others criticising her for being too revealing. Her husband, Kanye, has also been accused of influencing her fashion choices.

Several Instagram users commented on Gadir's post, which he captioned, “Bianca Censori in Italy shot by me.” One said, “Why is this girl always naked?” A second commented, “How does this stuff fly on Instagram but I upload a bikini photo and it’s taken down?”

A third joked, “She protected her elbows and knees BUT is ok with the rest of her body being exposed (laughing emoji).” Another asked, “What is happening?” Someone also wrote, “Bianca just being Bianca.”

Bianca Censori made headlines with her daring photoshoot in Italy. (Instagram/ Gadir Rajab)

Did Biance ‘beat’ her nude look from Grammys?

“Most googled woman on earth,” read a comment, while another said, “She beat the Grammys.” This isn't the first time Bianca has grabbed attention because of her fashion choices. She previously wore a sheer dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards, which sparked controversy.

She and Kanye arrived on the red carpet, with Bianca wearing a long black fur coat that she later removed to reveal a completely sheer mini dress with nothing underneath. Her daring fashion choice received a lot of attention and reaction on social media. Some felt that Bianca's barely-there outfit was inappropriate for a public event, while others questioned whether she was being forced to wear such revealing clothing, noting that she looked uncomfortable.