A peek inside Kendall Jenner’s starry 30th birthday bash: Fireworks, Château Haut-Brion and lots of sand

Kendall Jenner rang in her 30th birthday in true supermodel style. The milestone bash, held at an undisclosed beach destination, brought together her closest circle — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, and more — for a night that shimmered with silver balloons, bonfire-lit dinners, and vintage champagne.

Kim Kardashian shared glimpses from the evening on Instagram, posting family photos against a giant silver “Happy Birthday Kendall” backdrop. “Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner may this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. 🤍I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30 Kenny,” she wrote. The post revealed a stunning setup — cosy seating by the sand lined with pillows and tiki torches, a white cake tied with black ribbons, and mini bottles of Kendall’s own 818 Tequila topping it off.

While Kourtney and Rob Kardashian were absent, Kourtney marked the day with an Instagram story calling Kendall the “queen of the world.” The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan coordinated in shades of brown, black, and pink — picture-perfect for the beachside theme. To top it all off, the family toasted with Château Haut-Brion wine from the year Kendall was born and watched a dazzling fireworks display light up the sky.

Khloé too shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the night, alongside a heartfelt tribute to her “baby sister,” wrapping up what was truly a 30th to remember — equal parts intimate, indulgent, and oh-so-Kendall.