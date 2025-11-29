Manish Malhotra reflects on being called a ‘local designer’ by Khloé Kardashian: ‘I’m very proud, Mumbaiyakar’

With a career that spans 30 years and clients across the world, Manish Malhotra has dressed some of the biggest global names. Earlier in 2024, when Khloé Kardashian wore one of his creations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, she casually referred to him as a “local designer” in one of her videos. In a November 28 interview with Faye D’Souza, the celebrity designer revisited the moment and shared his thoughts. (Also read: Rekha wows at 71 in striking black saree-jacket look, leaves fans amazed as she wears sindoor at Gustaakh Ishq screening ) Manish Malhotra shares his thoughts on Khloé Kardashian's 'local designer' remark, appreciating the positive social media feedback. (Instagram)

Manish Malhotra reflects on Khloé Kardashian's 'local designer' comment

Manish said, “I am local. Very proud, Mumbaiyakar. I’m from Mumbai. And I always will be… Mumbai is my most favourite city, which I absolutely love. And India. And Indians. So I am local. Yeah, that was completely fine.”

He added that the remark was meant in good spirit and was accompanied by a warm message from Khloé. “But that was very sweet because she texted me from there. And you know, Khloé texted me, ‘thank you for everything, it was so wonderful,’ and then she texted me about this local thing. And I was like, it’s absolutely fine, it just became so popular,” he shared.

How fans react to the moment

The reaction from fans on social media also left a mark on the designer. “Yeah, you know what I thought was a really heartwarming part about it was the general audience response on social media. Everybody was like, ‘Haha, she called out Manish Malhotra, our local designer, because for us, you’re the complete opposite of that, right? How could you not remember Manish Malhotra’s name?”

He continued, “And I think it was such a massive compliment to who you are for Indian women. It’s so counterintuitive that someone would not remember your name because it’s such a large part of culture. So the reaction on social media, I thought, was cuter than the… a plethora. I mean, it feels so good.”