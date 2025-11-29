Rekha wows at 71 in striking black saree-jacket look, leaves fans amazed as she wears sindoor at Gustaakh Ishq screening

The premiere of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma’s Gustaakh Ishq took over Mumbai last night as a long list of stars walked the red carpet. The night had many moments, but it was Rekha who ultimately stole most of the attention. The veteran actor arrived in a striking black saree and jacket outfit and instantly turned into the unofficial cheerleader for Manish Malhotra, who has entered film production with this romantic drama. Rekha captivates at Gustaakh Ishq premiere with stunning black ensemble.

A video from the event showed Fatima running straight to Rekha and giving her a tight hug. The moment looked warm and real, and fans online loved seeing the two greet each other that way. It added a sweet touch to an evening that was mostly filled with cameras and flashing lights.

Rekha's striking black ensemble

Rekha’s look also became one of the talking points. She wore a full black ensemble that mixed classic style with a slight modern edge. She draped a black saree and layered it with a long-sleeved matching jacket. The jacket gave her look a neat twist without detracting from its traditional feel. She completed her appearance with heavy gold jewellery, like a big necklace, bangles, and earrings. Her round sunglasses added a stylish touch, too. Her hair was tied in her familiar sleek bun with agajra, and her makeup had a bold lip and sharp eyes. Overall, she looked elegant and confident without even trying.

Gustaakh Ishq screening

The screening itself was packed with familiar faces. Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shabana Azmi, Rohit Saraf, Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy were seen posing for pictures. Ronit Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza also came by. Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Shreya Saran, Meezan Jafferi, Orry, and Iulia Vantur added more star power to the night.

Gustaakh Ishq marks Manish Malhotra’s formal entry as a producer. Known for dressing some of the biggest names in Bollywood, he now shifts part of his focus to filmmaking. The movie features Naseeruddin Shah in an important role and is directed by Vibhu Puri. Vishal Bhardwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan have worked on the music. The film is currently playing in theatres.