Dharmendra prayer meet: Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and more stars attend

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on 24 November 2025, at the age of 89. In his memory, the Deol family has organised a prayer meet today, November 27, at Mumbai's Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End. To honour the legend's extraordinary life and legacy, Sonu Nigam is reportedly set to perform some of the actor's timeless songs during the gathering. Celebrities from the film industry, along with close family members, have begun arriving at the venue to pay their final respects.

Bobby, Abhay, Siddharth at the prayer meet

The entire Deol family has come together for the occasion. Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Abhay Deol were among those recently seen at the venue. Beyond the family, Shah Rukh Khan’s family was also seen attending the prayer meet, marking their respect for the late legend.

Rekha was also seen coming to the event. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur also made his way to the gathering, joining the long list of celebrities who came to honour Dharmendra’s enduring legacy.

Sidharth Malhotra was one of the early attendees, spotted arriving in his car as he entered the premises. Amrita Rao was also seen making her way to the prayer meet, accompanied by her sister. Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, and Seema Khan were photographed arriving as well. Jackie Shroff paid his respects, while Suniel Shetty attended with his entire family. Sharman Joshi also joined the gathering with his family to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

About Dharmendra's death

The passing of legendary actor Dharmendra on 24 November has plunged the Indian film industry and millions of admirers around the world into deep sorrow. The 89-year-old stalwart, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man,’ had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties.

Though he was discharged on 12 November and appeared to be recovering at home, his health took an unexpected turn for the worse in the days that followed. Dharmendra, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday on 8 December, spent his final moments in the presence of his loved ones.

Dharmendra is survived by Hema Malini, his first wife Prakash Kaur, and his six children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. Professionally, the veteran actor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor. His final film, Ikkis, based on the life of Indian war hero Arun Khetarpal, will feature Dharam Ji portraying the martyr soldier, with Agastya Nanda in the titular role.