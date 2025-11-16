Britney Spears gives a peek into her get-together with Khloe and Kim Kardashian: ‘It was an honor…’

Britney Spears got together with Khloe and Kim Kardashian over the weekend. The musician and The Kardashians stars have been friends for a while, and when the duo hosted the mother of two for dinner, she shared a glimpse of it with her fans. Apart from catching up with the sisters, Britney Spears also played games and entertained their kids, who looked excited to meet her. Britney Spears spent time With Kim and Khloe Kardashian.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taking to her social media, Spears shared a video, where she was seen lying in bed with Kim and Khloe, giving a peek at each one on the cheek. In the caption, the artist wrote, “Such a warm, beautiful, kind family… Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!! It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays.”

​

Also read: Jeremy Renner’s attorney denies reaching any deal with Yi Zhou after misconduct claims

Britney Spears’ night out at the Kardashian residence

​In the clip posted by the musician, all three ladies wore comfortable clothing, with their hair tied up in messy buns. Spears can be heard saying, “Oh, we’re just chillin.” Khloe Kardashian chimes in and says, “In our geriatric bed.” The singer also noted that their bed vibrates. Britney asks the kids to show her a split.

Several other pictures from the trio’s night out were also released on social media, where they posed together, with Spears’ long-time manager and friend, Cade Hudson.

Meanwhile, the musician’s recent video comes days after she made a return to social media post a brief hiatus, following a fallout with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, over his accusations.

In the first post after her return, Spears posed in just a lace bralette and underpants. In the caption, the Criminal crooner claimed that she tries to live her life by her means and perspective.

She further added, “It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer, but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side, too. The devil is in the details, but we can get to that later.”

Also read: Florence Pugh reflects on good and bad intimacy coordinators and why the role is still ‘figuring itself out’​

Kevin Federline’s allegations against Britney Spears

​Britney Spears recently made headlines after Kevin Federline, in his memoir, revealed that the pop star once used cocaine with a friend before trying to breastfeed their children, Fox News reported. He added that he was fuming over the fact that they did not have formula at home, and Spears was going to breastfeed the kids after the party.

In the following days, the musician reacted to the claim by stating, “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.”

​FAQs

Q1. Does Britney Spears have children?

Ans. Yes. Britney Spears is a mother to two sons.

​

Q2. How old is Britney Spears?

Ans. Britney Spears is 43 years old.

​

Q3. What is the name of Kevin Federline’s memoir?

Ans. Kevin Federline’s memoir is called You Thought You Knew.

​