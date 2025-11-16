Florence Pugh reflects on good and bad intimacy coordinators and why the role is still ‘figuring itself out’

Florence Pugh jumped into the debate around the need for intimacy coordinators on films. The Thunderbolts* star is the latest to comment on the matter after celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence recently said they did not feel the need to use the intimacy coordinators that were hired on their sets as they trusted their co-stars to be professional, Variety reported. Florence Pugh was recently diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis. (Getty Images via AFP)

Pugh did not tiptoe around the topic when she sat down for The Louis Theroux Podcast on November 11.

Florence Pugh talks about intimacy coordinators

Pugh said she understands what intimacy coordinators aim to do. She described the role as a safety net, not another layer of stress. "It's not to get in the way, it's not to confuse, it's not to make things more complicated or make things more awkward," she told Theroux. She went on to explain that the purpose is to keep everyone comfortable with what they are creating and to ensure the work holds meaning for the people involved.

She said she has worked with several, though the results have been mixed. "I've had good ones and bad ones. I did a lot of my sex scenes before that was even a job and I think I'm quite confident and quite happy in my skin and I've always been able to make sure that I'm heard," she said.

Pugh did not pretend the past was perfect. She recalled moments from early in her career that still sit wrong. "That being said, there are plenty of things that I remember where it was just completely inappropriate to have asked me to do that, to have directed me in that way," she explained.

The Oppenheimer actor also mentioned one particular experience that veered into uncomfortable territory. She described a coordinator who “just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn't helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn't helpful, and I think it's a job that's still figuring itself out.”

Florence Pugh on why intimacy coordinators matter

Despite those moments, Pugh said her perspective is shifting as the industry matures. Her more recent work showed her what the job can look like when it is handled with skill and respect.

The profession usually comes in when scenes involve nudity, simulated sex or close physical contact. Coordinators help choreograph touch, set boundaries and act as a voice for performers who need clarity or a moment to reset.

Pugh knows the good ones matter. "When I worked with a fantastic coordinator, I was like: 'Oh, this is what I've been missing,' understanding the dance of intimacy, as opposed to just shooting a sex scene," she said.

FAQs

Why did Florence Pugh discuss intimacy coordinators?

She spoke about her varied experiences during an interview with Louis Theroux.

Did Florence Pugh say she had negative encounters on set?

Yes, she recalled moments she described as awkward and inappropriate.

Has her opinion on coordinators changed over time?

She said she now has “fantastic experiences” and her view keeps evolving.

What do intimacy coordinators usually do?

They guide physical interactions and help maintain boundaries during intimate scenes.