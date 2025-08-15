Thunderbolts* on OTT: When and where to watch Florence Pugh-led superhero flick in India

As Thunderbolts* prepares for its OTT debut on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 27, Marvel fans in India won't have to wait much longer to witness the anti-heroes take the main stage. Fans who have been waiting to see the exploits of the newest team without leaving their homes will be pleased to know that the film, which debuted earlier this year, will be available for streaming in less than two weeks. Thunderbolts* poster

Star-studded anti-hero

Leading the pack are Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Contessa (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Thunderbolts* examines the shadowy side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its command of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Valentina enlists a motley crew of "reformed" super soldiers, former enemies, and characters with questionable moral fibres for a mission.

The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and other Marvel films' characters come together in the film's plot. After Valentina gathers the team to deal with what is presented as a global emergency, the plot twists when it becomes clear that they are just pieces in Valentina's bigger game. Despite facing insurmountable odds from a threat unlike any they have faced before, the six hesitant colleagues attempt to understand the motivation behind her falsehoods after realising they were set up.

Critical reception and box office performance

The global box office take for Thunderbolts* was $382 million. Despite failing to generate enough revenue, the film was well-received by critics and had a dedicated fan base. With an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is doing much better than the reaction that recent Marvel Cinematic Universe bombs The Marvels and Captain America: Brave New World received. Critics and viewers alike lauded the show for its snappy writing, group chemistry, and realistic action.

Unlike previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) promotional efforts, the studio's marketing for Thunderbolts* focused on the impressive resumes of the creative team behind the film. The marketing heavily featured the writers and makers who had worked on critically praised films such as Hereditary, Beef, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

High expectations from OTT release

Following its theatrical debut, Thunderbolts* has a tenuous connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's forthcoming plot, leaving threads that carry over into the June global premiere of the Disney+ series Ironheart and the recently released big-screen outing, The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Thunderbolts* is set for a huge release on JioHotstar when it launches in India on August 27, thanks to its buzzworthy ensemble, favourable reviews, and significant enthusiasm from Marvel's worldwide fans.