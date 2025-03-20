Menu Explore
Gwyneth Paltrow waived off intimacy coordinators for sex scenes with Timothee Chalamet, she explains why

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 20, 2025 09:29 PM IST

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't see the point of intimacy coordinators. But she's been politically sound enough to explain her stance

Gwyneth Paltrow will be making it back to the silver screen this year with sports adventure comedy-drama Marty Supreme. This comes after a nearly 6-year long hiatus, what with the Goop founder's last release being Avengers: Endgame (2019). Not that Gwyneth requires a reason to be in-vogue, but the fact that she's making her comeback with the Gen Z heartthrob and acting powerhouse of the moment, Timothee Chalamet, really puts the oomph in the news.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet film for Marty Supreme in New York(Photos: X)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet film for Marty Supreme in New York(Photos: X)

Marty Supreme already has a tall order to live up to. Timothee and Gwyneth starring opposite each other is enough sauce for the internet, but the fact that the Oscar-regular actor is co-producing the project, heightens expectations. Gwyneth may not be producing the film, but her stronghold on the film's sets is evident from a tidbit she shared for her interview with Vanity Fair. Picking up the very controversial topic of intimacy coordinators, Gwyneth shared how for Marty Supreme, she completely waived off the need for any. She said, "I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here' I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that. I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot. We said, 'I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back'."

As sensitive as the topic is, and as growing as the need for this role to be treated with importance on set may be, Gwyneth seemed pretty comfortable with her take. She even went onto quip, "I was like, 'Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14'." For context, Gwyneth in 52 years old while Timothee is 29, making the age gap between them upwards of 2 decades.

What do you think of Gwyneth's stance?

