Ryan Coogler hints he could direct Marvel’s Black Panther 3: ‘We’re working on it hard'

Sinners director Ryan Coogler is likely to return to the Marvel franchise. While addressing the audience at Deadline’s Contender’s Film event, the filmmaker dropped hints about helming Black Panther 3. He claimed that the Marvel movie will be his next, adding that he wishes to complete the trilogy. Ryan Coogler earlier said he was interested in working with Denzel Washington for Black Panther 3.(Bloomberg)

The first film came out in 2018, with Chadwick Boseman playing Prince T’Challa, aka the Black Panther. However, following the actor’s death due to colon cancer, Black Panther 2 shifted focus to Letitia Wright’s Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, taking over Wakanda.

Also read: Tobey Maguire to appear in Avengers: Doomsday? How Spider-Man character could tie into story

Did Ryan Coogler confirm he’s directing Black Panther 3?

​While speaking at the event, Coogler revealed, “If it were anybody but you, I would say, ‘I can neither confirm nor deny.’” He further added, “But we’re working on it hard. … Yeah, it’s the next movie,” referring to Black Panther 3.

Earlier, Denzel Washington had spoken about a potential part in the upcoming Marvel movie. During the promotions of Gladiator II, the actor had shared that the director was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3.

Recently, Coogler went on to confirm the same this year and revealed, “I’m dying to work with Denzel, and I’m hoping we can make that happen. I got every intention of working with him in that movie, and as long as he’s interested — it’s going to happen.”

Elsewhere, when Shannon Sharpe from the Nightcap podcast asked Cogler about when the movie is expected to go on floors, the director said, “Not long.”

Also read: Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Spider-Man Brand New Day, VisionQuest and more

Continuing Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

​Boseman picked up the character of Black Panther in 2016, when the hero was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War. After he was established as a part of the Avengers, T’Challa fought the battle against Thanos alongside the rest of the superheroes in Avengers: Endgame.

Following the actor’s passing away, the story of Wakanda continued in Black Panther 2, as Shuri, M'Baku, Queen Ramonda, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fought to protect Wakanda “from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.” The storyline of Black Panther 3 remains under wraps as of now.

​

FAQs

Q1. When did Chadwick Boseman pass away?

Ans. Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020.

​

Q2. Who plays the role of Shuri in the Black Panther franchise?

Ans. Letitia Wright plays the role of Shuri in Black Panther franchise.

​

Q3. Was Black Panther present in Avengers: Endgame?

Ans. Yes. Black Panther fought Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

​