Tobey Maguire is set to appear as Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, set to be in theaters in December 2026, insider Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon. It remains unclear what role Maguire will have in the much-awaited film. While it could be a cameo, it could also be a huge role. Tobey Maguire to appear in Avengers: Doomsday? How Spider-Man character could tie into story(Sony Pics at Home screenshot/YouTube)

What we know so far

Without a doubt, Maguire’s Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters from the movies outside of the MCU, so it would not be surprising if the character is given a lot of time to shine in these crossover films. While rumors have been surfacing about Maguire being among the cast, this is the first confirmation of the information from a reliable source.

Richtman also revealed that a teaser for the film is scheduled to be released with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Richtman’s potential appearance in the teaser could give the film a massive boost.

Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The script will be written by Stephen McFeely. The film will star Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, among others.

Maguire has previously spoken out about his experience donning the Spider-Man suit. He said he is more than happy to continue to wear it, but also admitted that the costume can "definitely be a challenge at times when you've got to get into the full thing."

In a 2023 interview with Marvel.com, Maguire said, “But then, once you're comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."