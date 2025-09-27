Tom Holland’s injury update: What happened on Spider-Man set? Will release be delayed?

New details have surfaced about Tom Holland’s on-set injury that halted filming of the latest Spider Man movie. Tom Holland was rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong at the UK’s Leavesden Studios(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)

The 29-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong at the UK’s Leavesden Studios, according to The Sun. Holland struck his head on the floor, leading to what doctors described as a mild concussion.

“The accident wasn’t as bad as people think,” an insider told the outlet.

The source explained that “a line snapped on a pull ring, and he got a bump on his [head]. Filming was supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now the production team have been told to stand down for two weeks.”

Tom Holland has been “taking it easy” during recovery

Another insider said Holland has been “taking it easy” during recovery and emphasized there is no rush for his return. “No one wants to push him back to set too quickly,” the source noted.

Even with the delay, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains scheduled for a July 2026 release. It will be Holland’s fourth appearance as Peter Parker.

Tom Holland was in public over the weekend

Though not filming, Holland was in public over the weekend. On September 20, he joined his parents, Dominic and Nikki, his brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy, and Zendaya at the annual Brother’s Trust Gala in London, according to Parade report.

The charity, founded in 2017 by Dominic and Nikki, aims to “help charities who struggle to be heard in the noisy not-for-profit sector.”

Holland previously shared his excitement for reprising the role in a Sony video when filming began in Glasgow last month. “It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow,” he said.

He added, “It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them. We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”