Tom Holland hospitalized after on-set injury: What happened to the Spider-Man star?

Tom Holland was taken to the hospital on Friday after an accident on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Leavesden Studios in Watford. Tom Holland reportedly hit his head during a stunt and was treated for a concussion.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)

The 29-year-old actor reportedly hit his head during a stunt and was treated for a concussion. Filming of the $183 million (£150 million) Marvel movie was halted, and production is now expected to be delayed for several weeks while he recovers, according to a Daily Mail report.

Tom will be away from filming ‘for a while’

His father, Dominic, said at a charity event in London on Sunday that Tom will be away from filming “for a while.” Tom attended the dinner briefly with co-star and fiancée Zendaya but left early because he felt unwell.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the studio around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and took a patient to the hospital for treatment.

Spider-Man 4 was already pushed back to July 31, 2026, and this latest delay could move the release date again. Tom and Zendaya are also working together on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey.

Zendaya spotted on set

Zendaya was recently seen on set supporting Tom as he filmed at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey. The couple will appear together in the fourth Spider-Man movie, which also stars Sadie Sink.

Holland, whose film roles often involve performing stunts, has faced challenges in the past due to the demands of his work. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he discussed the filming of Uncharted, a movie adaptation of the popular video game.

Actor said," On Uncharted, there was a point in time where I had to make the call and say, 'Guys, I'm going to need a weekend because if not, I'm going to sort of fall apart.' I got quite a nasty bit of tendinitis in my hamstring, which held me back quite a bit, but thankfully, that was more toward the end of the shoot."