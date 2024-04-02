Kirsten Dunst says it was ‘miserable’ filming Spider-Man kissing scene with Tobey Maguire upside down

Any Spider-Man fan will tell how iconic the upside down kissing scene from the first Spider-Man film is. But ask actor Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane, about it and she will tell a different story. The actor recently made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she said that filming the scene was actually quite ‘miserable’. (Also read: Spider-Man 4 eyes fall filming with Zendaya, Euphoria 3 delayed; Batman 2 update: Report) Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire in the now-iconic kissing scene.

What Kirsten said

During the conversation on the show, when the host brought about how iconic the scene is from the film, Kirsten shared, “I remember [the director] Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired but also, he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it.”

She continued to add how Tobey was having problems breathing during the scene because he was upside down. “It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him,” she said. However she also shared that it's an iconic moment and it's cool that she is part of something like that in her career.

More details

The kissing scene even won Best Kiss award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2003. Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire's on-screen chemistry for the film turned real as the two started dating while filming. The pair dated for a little over a year and broke up in 2002.

Since then, Kirsten has worked in a number of acclaimed films including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Marie Antoinette, All Good Things, Melancholia and The Beguiled. She received an Academy Award nomination for her work in The Power of the Dog.

Kirsten is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Civil War, which hits screens on April 12. The film had its world premiere at the South by Southwest TV & Film Festival, where it received terrific reviews.

