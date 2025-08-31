X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and more unite in Avengers: Doomsday official teaser

Avengers: Doomsday is the next likely tentpole event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and marks the next major team-up after the incredibly successful Avengers: Endgame. While Doomsday doesn't release till December next year, Disney and Marvel Studios treated fans at the Destination D23 event to a teaser and behind-the-scenes set video for the upcoming movie. Avengers Doomsday will be releasing in theatres in 2026.(IMDb)

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are filming the movie in London, currently, took a break to address fans on August 30. In a video message they said “Hi D23 members, this is Joe and Anthony Russo, right now we are in London shooting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. This movie is to say the least, a big one for us. It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favorite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU,” as per The Direct.

The teaser, which was more of a hype reel, showed various MCU heroes, to build up on the excitement for Avengers: Doomsday. Notably, the teaser has not been released for public viewing yet.

What did the Avengers: Doomsday teaser show

The teaser was a rapid montage, which showed video from the live-streamed cast chair reveal, along with footage and dialogue that shone the spotlight on confirmed characters and actors who'd be there in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the dialogues came from their previous appearances in the MCU movies, as per the entertainment site.

The montage started with Thor's lines from Love and Thunder “We could pull together the greatest team ever,” after which came Sam Wilson's dialogue from Brave New World, where the new Captain America said “if we can't see the good in each other, we've already lost the fight.”

There were also lines from Shuri, the new Black Panther, who said “Now is our time to strike,” and then the montage moved to show Ant-Man and his line from Quantumania, where he says “Will I be there when the Avengers need me? Absolutely.”

It's not just the old heroes who are coming back. Yelena, who is part of the ‘new Avengers’ in Thunderbolts, is heard saying “We stick together from now on,” and Joaquin Torres' Falcon agrees, saying “That pressure, that responsibility? I want that too.” The teaser also showed Red Guardian (the Russian equivalent of Captain America and Yelena's father) say “This has the makings of a team that can bring light from the darkness.” Loki features as well, saying “Razing things to the ground is easy. Trying to fix what's broken is hard.”

MCU has promised a mega team-up, and it intends to deliver. The teaser showed heroes from the wider Marvel universe, including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Professor X's warning from X2: X-Men United “There are forces in this world, both mutant and human alike, who believe that a war is coming,” made its way to the clip, as did Cyclops' dialogue from the 2000 X-Men movie, where he said “If anything happens, I'll take care of them.”

Pedro Pascal will be back as Reed Richards from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Mr Fantastic's line “Today we are your defenders. We will protect you,” made it to the teaser as well. The clip culminates with Shuri's rallying cry of ‘Yibambe!', invoking the Wakandan spirit of unity, which had led to a hair-raising scene in Infinity War, when earth's mightiest heroes took on Thanos' army in Wakanda.

Paul Rudd also shared an update from the sets with fans, saying “We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us and we couldn’t do it without your support.”