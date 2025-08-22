Marvel fans worry as reports emerge on feud between Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Reynolds on Avengers: Doomsday sets

Marvel fans are growing concerned as reports emerge that Avengers: Doomsday is facing behind-the-scenes turmoil. Reported ego clashes between Robert Downey Jr. and the team have reportedly led to a feud on set, sparking worries among fans about the film's overall production. Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds are part of Avengers: Doomsday which is being directed by the Russo Brothers.

Many fans believe that Downey Jr. is feuding with Ryan Reynolds, known for playing the role of superhero Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not all’s well between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds

According to a report by Cosmic Book, Robert Downey Jr. has demanded reshoots. On the latest episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider claimed that Disney initially filmed three weeks of material with stand-ins for Downey Jr. inside the Doctor Doom suit, while the actor read lines off-camera.

“I’ve heard that even though they paid (Robert Downey Jr.) $50-60 million a movie, (Disney’s) had to reshoot for three weeks. They reshot three weeks worth of material because apparently–this is just what I heard–they had an actor standing-in for Downey Jr. In the (Doctor Doom) suit. They had a body double and they had a face double and Downey stood off-camera reading the lines, okay. And apparently, after two or three weeks, he was like ‘This isn’t working. I want to reshoot everything with me in the suit’,” Sneider claimed.

Sneider added, “The dysfunction I’ve heard on (the Doomsday) set is rivaled only by that of Fast and Furious movies. I mean, we’ve alluded to an incident BTS early this year that I did not want to go details on and it was probably more you know, someone made it sound more dramatic to me than it really was, but…yeah, I think again, there’s just a lot of testosterone and a lot of ego on that set. A lot of people who think they know what way is the best way. In the end, there’s only one person’s way who matters and that’s actually Robert Downey Jr.’s way.”

Fans are worried

While the actors' names have not been confirmed, fans believe that Downey Jr. and Reynolds as the likely figures at the centre of the dispute.

One wrote, “Streets saying ryan reynolds and rdj fought on the doomsday set”, and another shared, “Well I’m sure that’s how the movie will go.”

One comment read, “Fortunately, I do like rdj! now with fandomwire adding fuel to the fire, I think the studio is working overtime to squash the fight.” “This could tank the film,” one fan shared.

Another fan shared, “Clashes happen when people care, if Ryan and RDJ really went at it, that just shows the passion behind the project. Energy like that usually makes the best scene.”

About Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is part of Phase VI of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and will be directed by the Russo Brothers. In March this year, MCU unveiled the ambitious cast for Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel to Avengers: Endgame. It includes multiverse regulars like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and a surprise appearance by Robert Downey Jr. who, instead of reprising his role as Iron Man, will be playing Doctor Doom. Even veterans from Fox’s X-Men franchise such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden will appear in the sequel.

Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday will now come out on December 18, 2026, about seven months later than its previous date of May 1. The film is currently in production. Filming began earlier this year after a grand cast announcement from Marvel.