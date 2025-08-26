Will Benedict Cumberbatch return as Dr. Strange in Avengers: Doomsday? Actor says ‘I wonder…’

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has spoken several times about Doctor Strange’s return to the Avengers, and his comments have kept fans guessing. The 49-year-old actor has gone from playful teases to outright confirmations, before circling back with deliberate misdirection. British actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the New York premiere of The Roses in New York (AFP)

Most recently, during the premiere of his upcoming film The Roses, Benedict, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight was asked if Doctor Stephen Strange will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. His answer was a simple but loaded, “I wonder,” which he repeated three times. That brief response set off fresh speculation about whether the Sorcerer Supreme will be part of Marvel’s 2026 ensemble.

In earlier interviews, however, Benedict had been more direct. He bluntly revealed that Strange would be absent from Avengers: Doomsday. “Is that a spoiler? F**k it,” he said at the time. “He’s sitting out Avengers: Doomsday. But he will be in a lot of Secret Wars. He’s quite central to where things might go.” His words made it clear that while Strange may miss the next Avengers chapter, his role in Secret Wars (2027) would be pivotal.

Benedict also confirmed that Marvel is already shaping ideas for a third Doctor Strange standalone film. He has hinted at creative discussions about where the character can go next, underscoring that the studio sees him as essential to the multiverse saga.

At the same time, Benedict has enjoyed leaning into ambiguity. Speaking at Sundance earlier this year, he joked about the attention his remarks attract and admitted, “Don’t ever believe anything I say.” That playful backtracking has left fans even more curious about what Marvel actually has in store.

For now, the timeline is clear. Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. Strange may or may not appear in the first, but Benedict Cumberbatch’s words suggest that when he does return, it will be with far greater significance.