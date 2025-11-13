Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman to get posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Late actor and playwright Chadwick Boseman is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, as per People magazine. The Black Panther star, who died of colon cancer in 2020, left an enduring impact on the film industry through various roles he brought to life. Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020(Instagram/ Chadwick Boseman)

Chadwick Boseman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chadwick Boseman won hearts with his portrayal of notable figures in Black American history. The posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star will honor the Get On Up star’s contribution to cinema.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, per the outlet.

She added that Boseman’s performances “continue to inspire generations around the world”.

Chadwick Boseman’s Hollywood journey

Chadwick Boseman made his Hollywood debut in the 2008 movie The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. However, his performance in 42 as Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in modern Major League Baseball (MLB) history, earned him critical acclaim.

His portrayals of James Brown in Get On Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) also struck gold. Per a 2014 interview with GQ, Chadwick Boseman initially wanted to be a director.

Speaking of his career as a movie star, Boseman said: “I said yes to certain projects that weren’t for me. It was somebody else’s vision and somebody else’s dream.” “I was probably more interested in writing and maybe directing,” he added.

