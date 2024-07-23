Chadwick Boseman's final tweet from 2020 endorsing Kamala Harris resurfaces: ‘Message heard, brother’

Late actor Chadwick Boseman's final tweet before his tragic demise in 2020 has resurfaced because it has a Kamala Harris connection. Back in August 2020, the Black Panther actor had given a shoutout to Kamala for US Presidential elections later that year. (Also Read: Gal Gadot, Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Feige, Eugene Levy get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame) Chadwick Boseman endorsed Kamala Harris in 2020

Chadwick's final tweet

On the day Joe Biden opted out of the US Presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the potential substitute, the internet had a field day at churning out memes. Amid the sea of memes, the final tweet of Chadwick resurfaced from August 2020, days before he died of colon cancer.

The tweet has a photo of him standing next to Kamala, who is hugging him. They twin in white – he's wearing a white T-shirt and she's dressed in a white T-shirt and blazer. In the background, one can see the text “Freedom for Immigrants!” printed across a banner. Chadwick's tweet states, “YES @KamalaHarris! (applause emojis) #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020.”

Internet reacts as tweet resurfaces

As the tweet resurfaced amid Kamala's potential nomination as the Democrats' presidential race contender, many X users reposted it and commented on it. One of them wrote, “Do it for Chadwick Boseman; Do it for one of the best actors to ever win- Do it for T’Challa (his Black Panther character), if you have to.” Another commented, “Wish you were here to see her become our first female President!”

A third user wrote, “They might be about to make this happen for you, Chadwick. It’s 4 years later, but this could be it.” “Message heard, brother,” said another. “Continue to rest in power! We got her again this November !! (black heart and applause emojis),” read a tweet. “Bro predicted the future (skull face emoji),” said a person.

In recent weeks, several high-profile Hollywood names had begun calling for Joe Biden to exit the race. Just weeks after headlining a record-breaking fundraiser for the president's reelection campaign, George Clooney wrote a New York Times opinion piece calling for Biden to end his bid. Clooney argued that the party should pick a new nominee, saying the process would be “messy” but “wake up” voters in the party’s favour.