Britney Spears returns to social media with cryptic post following ex-husband Kevin Federline’s bombshell memoir

Britney Spears has returned to social media after a brief hiatus. The musician shared a cryptic post about protecting her peace, which came after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, accused her of bad parenting in his memoir. Before deactivating her account, the singer responded to her former partner’s claims and called them disgusting. FILE - Britney Spears, right, and her husband Kevin Federline arrive for a post Grammy party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)(AP)

Britney Spears returns to Instagram

In the post dropped by Spears on her Instagram, the singer wrote, “So much has happened this year, it’s crazy …” She went on to add, “Get your ballerina [slippers], circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer, but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple.”

Britney Spears’ difficult stay in rehab

Ahead of deactivating her social media account, Spears reflected on her difficult stay in rehab at the end of her 13-year conservatorship. In her now-deleted Instagram post on October 19, the musician recalled that she would not have a private door and was forced to not step outside, People Magazine reported.

She claimed, “I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed… I do feel like my wings were taken away, and brain damage happened to me a long time ago, 100 percent.”

Meanwhile, in addition to the lengthy caption she dropped on social media, the singer also concerned the fans by making a return with a racy photo. Britney, in the picture, can be seen donning lingerie. For the top, she opted to wear a black and white lace bra, and at the bottom, she held her underpants lower than the waistline with cowboy boots.

Previously, the mother of two also dropped a video of herself dancing with bruises visible on her arms. Reacting to the post, a source added, "It's terrifying.” They continued to say, “So there's a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?”

Kevin Federline’s accusations

Kevin Federline, in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, revealed details about Spears snorting cocaine before breastfeeding her sons. The actor-dancer recalled seeing his ex-wife at the party doing drugs while with her friend. Federline stated that he was angry and upset, as the musician would feed the kids after heading home.

In an excerpt of his book, Federline claimed, “It was really upsetting because of the danger to the kids.”

However, in reaction to the allegations, Spears wrote on her X account, “I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids about my mental health and drinking,” referring to her sons. She added that she has been trying to live a sacred and private life for the past 5 years, but had to speak because she has had enough.

