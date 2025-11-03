‘I just want to be a good woman..’: Britney Spears deletes social media after emotional posts; everything to know

Where is Britney Spears? The pop icon, long known for her turbulent public life, has sparked concern again after mysteriously disappearing from Instagram. On Sunday, November 2, Britney’s account suddenly became unavailable for fans. The move follows weeks of erratic and emotional posts that left fans alarmed — from cryptic captions about her sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20, to videos showing bruises and bandages on her hands and arms. Kevin Federline and Britney Spears

For example, according to a People report, on October 7 she appeared in a video with visible injuries and explained that she had fallen down stairs. “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui,” she wrote, referencing her sons who live in Hawaii with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 47.

She continued: “This is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!” In the same post, she added, “Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible. It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god.”

In another post from October 19, she shared another post reflecting on her past struggles, claiming that “brain damage happened to me” during a four-month stay in rehab in 2018. Alongside a photo of herself riding a horse, Spears compared her shoulder blades to “wings,” referencing the film Maleficent (2014).

“Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally… anything holy is never forgotten,” she wrote. “Her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church…not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting…”

She also hinted at a painful experience detailed in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me: “where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere.”

Kevin Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew The posts come as Britney, 43, reportedly faces new tension surrounding the launch of Kevin's memoir. She also continues to navigate the aftermath of her 13-year conservatorship, a period she has described as deeply traumatic.

In Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, he has allegedly shared various claims about Spears, their marriage and her relationship with their sons. Excerpts from the book feature pages about Britney's behaviour as a parent, allegations of cheating and an expression of imminent fear that “something bad” will happen to her.

A representative for Britney responded to Federline's memoir and the allegations in a statement shared with People. It said, “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” the statement reads. “All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”