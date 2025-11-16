Jeremy Renner’s attorney denies reaching any deal with Yi Zhou after misconduct claims

Jeremy Renner’s attorney is pushing back against claims that the actor reached a “respectful resolution” with filmmaker Yi Zhou, saying no agreement was made and accusing her of misrepresenting the situation, as per TMZ. Earlier, the outlet had reported that the Marvel star and the Chinese filmmaker were “putting their differences aside” for the sake of their joint projects: Chronicles of Disney and Stardust Future. Jeremy Renner pushes back on Yi Zhou settlement claim, attorney says she “fabricated” deal(CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

No deal between Jeremy Renner and Yi Zhou

According to the outlet, Yi Zhou earlier told TMZ that she "reached a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution" with actor Jeremy Renner. The 34-year-old also thanked Renner's powerhouse attorney Marty Singer for the negotiations.

"We appreciate everyone who supported a positive outcome and embraced a forward-looking, collaborative path,” Zhou said, per TMZ. She added that the resolution allowed both parties to move forward with “meaningful work that uplifts audiences around the world”.

In an update, Marty Singer told the outlet that there was no deal between Renner and Zhou. "There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client Jeremy Renner’s substantial multi-million dollar claims against her," Singer said.

Singer claimed Zhou has simply fabricated a story. “She was notified that there was no deal with her, including her use of Jeremy Renner in an animated movie, when he only agreed to be in a documentary,” Singer added.

Zhou responded to Renner's lawyers statement and wrote via Instagram. "I have understood the counter party was ok with the discussions we had, but it seems they force me to re-tract my statements from past weeks which I am not willing to. I am willing to offer peace for all of us and forgiveness and move on. We can't be forced to retract what we don't wish to retract as they are the truth I experienced."

Yi Zhou’s allegations against Jeremy Renner

On November 7, Yi Zhou alleged on Instagram that Jeremy Renner had sent her “a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself” via direct message and WhatsApp in June 2025, per the New York Post.

Zhou said they dated for a while and even posted several photos to support her claim. She said Renner later threatened to call the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on her.

“When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me,” Zhou said, per the outlet. She said she was deeply “frightened” by the Hawkeye actor’s behavior.

FAQs

What did Yi Zhou accuse Jeremy Renner of?

Yi Zhou accused Jeremy Renner of sending sexually inappropriate texts and threatening to call ICE on her.

How old is Yi Zhou?

Yi Zhou is 34 years old.