Jeremy Renner breaks silence after Yi Zhou’s harassment allegations, calls them ‘totally inaccurate and untrue’

Jeremy Renner is pushing back against serious accusations made by filmmaker Yi Zhou, who alleged that the actor harassed her during what she described as a brief personal and professional interaction earlier this year. Jeremy Renner denies harassment claims made by filmmaker Yi Zhou(CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Zhou, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share multiple posts about her claims, tagging them with “#Cancel” and “#CancelJeremyRenner.” She wrote that Renner first contacted her in June, sending what she described as “a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and WhatsApp.” She alleged that their communication later turned personal and that she was “seduced” into believing he cared for her.

Jeremy Renner denies claims

The actor has now denied all claims made by Zhou. In a statement shared with Variety, a representative for Renner said, “The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue.” His lawyer has not commented further.

Zhou details her accusations

Zhou has shared a series of Instagram posts accusing Renner and explaining the matter in detail. In one post, she alleged that the interaction escalated during a meeting on August 20, when they were discussing a documentary project. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said Renner consumed “a bottle of wine” and became “violent,” prompting her to lock herself in a room out of fear.

In her posts, Zhou wrote, “This experience really shows the dark side of Hollywood and the smear campaign to deter women and Asian female filmmakers and women in general.” She said she felt “destroyed by a set up of smear fans campaigns” but also noted receiving support from friends and others in the industry.

Zhou is currently directing a documentary titled Chronicles of Disney, a project not affiliated with Disney itself. The film reportedly includes interviews with Renner, Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges and makeup artist Bill Corso.

Shared projects and future fallout

Before the controversy, Renner and Zhou were said to be collaborating on multiple projects. Alongside Chronicles of Disney, Renner is listed as a voice actor in Zhou’s animated film Stardust Future: Stars and Scars, which claims to be the first feature fully created with AI.

As Variety noted, the project had planned an awards-qualifying theatrical release in November, with part of the proceeds slated to benefit Renner’s charity, the Rennervation Foundation.

For now, neither Zhou nor Renner has shared additional statements beyond what has been released through their representatives and social media.

