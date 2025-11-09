Candace Owens faces big accusation over Charlie Kirk text messages; ‘Erika Kirk should sue…’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has faced a major accusation after alleged messages between her and Charlie Kirk were released. The messages appeared to show Kirk stating that Ben Shapiro tried to ‘kill’ his and Owens' careers as they gained prominence through Turning Point USA. Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk had given his life to Donald Trump and to politics.(X/@charleshorn, X/@America_First0)

“The ben thing involves me more than he wants to admit… He knows Jon Snow is stronger as the dragons fly higher… And he is sending his incestuous brother to go try and kill us,” the late TPUSA founder had allegedly told Owens, as per the photos of the messages. “His respect amongst movement fighters is quite low,” Kirk allegedly added.

While Kirk founded TPUSA, Owens was a member of the conservative organization. She has claimed to have been friends with Kirk, and in the wake of his fatal shooting on September 10, Owens has come up with a slew of conspiracy theories. Among them is one where she has alleged Israeli involvement in the assassination, but has not provided any proof to back this up. Meanwhile, Owens reacted to the alleged texts with Kirk, saying “One of about 300 that I have. I have to think Charlie is in heaven laughing at the sheer audacity of Ben calling me “evil” and presenting himself as Charlie’s defender.”

She added, “Charlie and I will laugh about it together one day.”

While some felt that Shapiro owed some answers, others noted that the messages were likely fabricated.

Reactions to alleged Candace Owens-Charlie Kirk messages

Viswanag “Vish” Burra, who used to be a staffer for George Santos, commented “Honor Charlie Kirk by telling Ben Shapiro to GFY.” Meanwhile, others claimed the messages were fabricated. “Are we to believe Charlie Kirk, a genius, didn’t know how to spell incestuous? Candy is one wicked woman. This might fool her lukewarm IQ audience, but it ain’t fooling anyone else,” one person said on X.

Another remarked, “This was supposedly in 2017 and you really think Charlie would misspell incestuous? You think Candace would still have her old phone from 2017?”

One person shared a photo, claiming that this was more evidence to prove that Owens' conversation with Kirk was a fake. “More evidence emerges suggesting that the texts are fabricated. If they are, Erika Kirk should sue Candace Owens,” the person wrote. They shared technical details, which appeared to drive home the point that they weren't iPhone 17 screenshots.

Notably, there are no community notes attached to any of the images of the alleged texts between Owens and Kirk. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of the messages, and the claims of them being fake.

Owens has, in the past too, released snippets of her conversation with Kirk. A recent one appeared to show the late TPUSA founder expressing appreciation for Nicki Minaj's music. She was slammed that time too, by far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who said Owens was trying to ‘expose’ Kirk in this manner.