Jeremy Renner breaks silence on abuse allegations from ex-wife: ‘Truth gets lost…’

Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner has opened up about the intense scrutiny he faced during his divorce and custody battle with Sonni Pacheco, including allegations that he threatened to kill her. The claims resurfaced during a heated custody dispute over their daughter, Ava. Now, the Marvel actor has publicly addressed the accusations and shared his perspective. Jeremy Renner refuted the allegations levied against him by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.(Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Jenner denies all claims of threatening to kill his wife

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Renner refuted the allegations levied against him by Pacheco, calling them “dramatisations” aimed at manipulating legal outcomes. He told the publication that the allegations were not true, but they were repeated so often that “people assumed they were.” He added, “The truth gets lost when headlines take over.”

He continued, saying that being accused of things one hasn’t done “does not feel good to anybody.” “It certainly doesn’t feel good when you’re a celebrity and it’s known to everybody,” he told The Guardian.

Bitter legal battle with Sonni Pacheco & the allegations

Renner and Pacheco, who divorced in 2014 after a brief marriage, entered a contentious custody battle over their daughter that continued until 2019, according to an Entertainment Weekly report. Pacheco alleged that Renner was an “unfit parent” and accused him of threatening to kill her and himself. She claimed that the Hawkeye actor bit their daughter and behaved recklessly, under the influence of substances.

In legal filings, the report stated, Pacheco claimed the Avengers actor once put a gun in her mouth and discussed harming her, portraying him as a danger to their child.

When asked whether there was any truth to the accusations, Renner told The Guardian no, and added, “It’s all the salaciousness that happens out there. It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanises people.”

Jeremy Renner on healing and co-parenting daughter Ava

Renner, whose memoir My Next Breath will be out soon, said that his relationship with Pacheco has since improved. The former couple, who now share joint custody of Ava, are trying to get along for their daughter’s well-being.

The actor has even dedicated his memoir to his daughter and called her his “lifeforce.” He added that the near-fatal snowplough accident of 2023 helped him reassess his priorities and focus on being a present and devoted father.

How did the snowplough accident impact Jeremy Renner’s life?

In the interview, Renner also spoke about how the 2023 accident and years of emotional upheaval reshaped his perspective on life. The Hurt Locker actor said he now channels his energy into recovery and community work, particularly through a foundation that supports at-risk youth.

The accident, Renner admitted, forced him to break out of his reclusive ways and reconnect with society. He said that connection is of utmost importance to him and concluded by saying, “It’s an honour to be alive.”

FAQs

What did Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife accuse him of?

Sonni Pacheco alleged that Renner threatened to kill her, bit their daughter Ava, and behaved recklessly under the influence of substances.

Does Jeremy Renner have custody of his daughter?

Yes, Renner and Pacheco currently share joint custody of their daughter Ava.