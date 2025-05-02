Jeremy Renner turned down Hawkeye season 2 after being offered half his original pay: ‘I told them to go fly a kite’

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner is opening up about the stalled plans for a second season of Hawkeye. In a recent appearance on the High Performance podcast, the actor, who plays Clint Barton in the series, shared candid details about what happened behind the scenes—and why he ultimately turned down the offer. Jeremy Renner in a still from Hawkeye season 1

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money,” Renner revealed. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount’,” he added.

The actor believes the reduced offer may have been linked to his life-threatening snowplow accident in early 2023. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.’”

Jeremy suffered extensive injuries in January 2023, after being run over by a 14,000-pound snowplow—while trying to help his nephew near his Lake Tahoe home. He sustained multiple fractures, including eight ribs broken in 14 places, as well as injuries to his knee, ankle, clavicle, shoulder, and more.

“This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it,” he said.

Despite the disappointing experience, Jeremy isn’t closing the door completely. “Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season,” he said.

He added, “So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”