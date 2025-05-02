Jeremy Renner rejected Disney's half-salary 'insult offer' for Hawkeye S2: Am I only half Jeremy because I got run over?

Jeremy Renner was one of the few original Avengers who stayed on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Endgame. He even got his own spinoff show - Hawkeye. However, despite the success of the first season, Renner did not return for season 2. Many had speculated that this was because of the life-threatening snowplow accident he suffered in 2023, but the actor has now revealed he rejected the show over a salary issue. Hawkeye starred Jeremy Renner alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye season 2

In an interview with High Performance, Renner revealed that he was approached for a season 2 of Hawkeye that was eventually never made. "They asked me to do a season two, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, wow. It's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money. And so eight months of my time essentially, and I have to do it for half."

Referring to his near-fatal snowplow incident, the actor added, "I'm like, I'm sorry. Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over. Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season. And this is not Marvel, not even Disney, it's just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite, just at the insult offer."

About Hawkeye

Hawkeye, released in December 2021, focused on Jeremy's Clint Barton aka Hawkeye passing the baton on to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The show also featured Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Linda Cardellini, Alaqua Cox, and Vera Farmiga. Florence Pugh appeared as Yelena Belova, a role she also played in Black Widow. Vincent D'Onofrio famously reprised his role as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin from the 2015-18 Netflix Daredevil show.

Hawkeye's success led to a spinoff - Echo. But the planned second season of Hawkeye could never materialise after Renner backed off.