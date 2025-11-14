Singer Ray J sues Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for defamation regarding 2003 sex tape

Singer Ray J is suing Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, for claims the mother-daughter duo have made about the infamous sex tape featuring the SKIMS founder and the rapper. The US Sun reports the lawsuit is in response to a case filed by Kim and Kris against Ray's comments about them. Ray J accused Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of peddling false stories regarding his 2003 sex tape with the SKIMS founder.(AFP)

Also read: Ahead of his 60th birthday, Salman Khan shows how fit and flexible he still is. See pic from Da-Bangg Doha show

Ray J sues Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

As per the article in The Sun, Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., filed a case on Thursday against the Kardashians for the comments they made about him. “(Kim and Kris) spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape … was leaked against her will,” he asserts in the court documents.

He goes further to claim that in 2006, it was Kardashian who “insisted that Kris be in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film.”

Ray J also accused Kim, Kris, and Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, of falsely accusing him of sexually assaulting Kim while she was asleep and releasing the sex tape as revenge porn. He goes to the extent of claiming that when he initiated legal proceedings against the family, they chose to settle the matter out of court by paying him $6 million. In his lawsuit, the singer has claimed he is entitled to $1 million in damages.

Also read: Fallout Season 2 trailer out: Release date, episodes, cast, and more about Prime Video series

Lawsuit against Ray J by Kim Kardashian

In October this year, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, through their attorneys, filed a case against Ray J for ‘defamation’ and ‘false light publicity’. The mother-daughter duo argued that the One Wish singer made false claims about them being scrutinized in an investigation by the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), the Los Angeles Times reported.

These comments, allegedly, came in a documentary about disgraced rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is in prison currently for transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false. No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” the lawsuit filed by Kim and Kris’ attorneys says.

Ray J did not just make such comments in the documentary but repeated them with greater assertion in a Twitch livestream. The 44-year-old went to the extent of claiming that he has more embarrassing information about Kim and Kris regarding the allegations.

Whether Ray J’s lawsuit intensifies the war of words between him and the Kardashians remains to be seen.

FAQs

Who is Ray J?

Ray J is a famous singer and rapper who was featured in the infamous sex tape of Kim Kardashian.

Why is Ray J suing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner?

He accuses them of making false allegations against him.

When was the lawsuit filed by the Kardashians against Ray J?

The lawsuit was filed in October this year.