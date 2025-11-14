Ahead of his 60th birthday, Salman Khan shows how fit and flexible he still is. See pic from Da-Bangg Doha show

Salman Khan shared a quick look from backstage hours before the Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded event in Doha, putting his flexibility on display just weeks before his 60th birthday. The actor uploaded a photo on Friday, November 14, showing him stretching his leg while getting ready for the show. Salman Khan will appear in Battle of Galwan next.(Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan stretches backstage, fans praise his fitness

The picture was simple: Salman wore a grey T-shirt and black jeans. He had one leg raised and resting on a crew member’s shoulder. The Ek Tha Tiger star added a short caption, “Aahhhhaaa.”

The image picked up traction minutes after it was posted. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis. Designer Manish Malhotra added a red heart emoji as well. One comment read, “bhai jaan ki jalva hai (it's bhai's magic).” Another user wrote, “Sher ho bhai aap… sher (you are a lion).”

The reactions stayed focused on his fitness, with users pointing out how fit and flexible he looked despite his age and workload.

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour details

The Doha leg of Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is set for November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre. The format remains familiar: stage acts, dance numbers, celebrity appearances.

Along with Salman, the line-up features Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva, Stebin Ben and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Other performers, including Jacqueline and Tamannaah, joined the crew in Doha this week. The event is produced by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, continuing the touring format built around Salman’s live stage presence.

Work commitments and upcoming films

On the film side, Salman was last seen in Sikander. His next release is Battle Of Galwan, which includes Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia and others. The film is slated for a 2026 arrival, though an exact date has not been announced.

He is also shooting weekend episodes for Bigg Boss 19, keeping his schedule full around the tour window. Earlier this week, the actor additionally visited veteran actor Dharmendra at a Mumbai hospital. Dharmendra has now been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Salman’s backstage stretch photo came off as a brief moment before a packed performance day, but it also prompted discussions around his fitness levels as he approaches his 60th year in the industry spotlight.

FAQs

Why is Salman Khan’s backstage photo going viral?

The actor shared a stretch moment before his Doha show, and fans praised his flexibility and fitness.

What is Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded?

It is Salman Khan’s live entertainment tour featuring several Bollywood performers.

Who is performing with Salman Khan in the Da-Bangg tour?

Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul are part of the line-up.

What is Salman Khan working on next?

He will be seen in Battle of Galwan and continues hosting Bigg Boss 19 weekend episodes.