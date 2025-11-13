Tamannaah Bhatia and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's stalled project Bole Chudiyan to release with a new climax?

In 2019, director Shama Nawab Siddiqui announced his feature directorial Bole Chudiyan with his brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy as the original cast. Soon after the announcement, Mouni was asked to leave the film due to her unprofessional behavior, and the makers roped in Tamannaah Bhatia as their leading lady. Bole Chudiyan is based on a Hindu-Muslim love story set in a small town.

The film went on floors and was almost finished until the makers and director ran into an ugly spat. The climax that required shooting a courtroom sequence with Anurag Kashyap playing a lawyer was put on a back burner. The film was stalled and never saw the light of day.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia claps back at trolls over weight loss, says ‘my curves are not going anywhere’

And now HTCity has exclusively learned that the makers are planning to finish the film and shoot the climax with the scratch. "Producers are aiming to present the film under a big studio. There are plans to shoot the climax from scratch. They are even planning to rope in a new director for the climax," the source stated.

"Tamannaah is a bigger star now, and the makers are all set to cash in on her current stardom in the hope that it might lift the film in every possible way," a source added.

It looks like the fate of Bole Chudiyan is still unclear, as all other details are under wraps. In his earlier interviews around the film, Nawaz had confessed that he had signed the film to break his serious image. Nawaz also tried his hand at romance in films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and Tiku Weds Sheru. Unfortunately, every film underperformed.