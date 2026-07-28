Haryana launches online system for digitally certified land records

In a citizen-centric reform aimed at making land-related services faster, transparent and paperless, the Haryana government has launched an online system that will allow people to apply for and obtain digitally certified copies of jamabandi, mutation, fard badar and registered sale deeds without visiting revenue offices. In a citizen-centric reform aimed at making land-related services faster, transparent and paperless, the Haryana government has launched an online system that will allow people to apply for and obtain digitally certified copies of jamabandi, mutation, fard badar and registered sale deeds without visiting revenue offices. (HT File)

Financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra said they have operationalised the new module on the revenue department portal, enabling citizens to access certified land records through a simple online process.

Misra said instructions have been issued to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement the system uniformly across the state. To ensure seamless execution, the department has also prepared a standard operating procedure for revenue officials and a detailed user manual for citizens with step-by-step guidance.

The FCR said applicants can log in to the portal using their registered mobile number through OTP authentication and submit applications by selecting the required document and entering details such as district, tehsil and village. Every application will generate a unique tracking ID and be forwarded electronically to the concerned patwari or revenue official for verification. Once the application is approved and the prescribed fee is paid online, the digitally certified document will be generated automatically and made available for download from the applicant’s dashboard.

A uniform fee of ₹100 will be charged for certified copies of mutation, registered sale deed and fard badar, irrespective of the document’s length. For jamabandi, a fee of ₹100 will be applicable for the first 10 pages, while an additional ₹5 per page will be charged for every page thereafter. The prescribed fee can be paid online, after which the digitally certified document will be made available for download through the applicant’s dashboard.

Misra said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the need for repeated visits to tehsil offices, minimise delays in obtaining land records and improve transparency through an end-to-end digital workflow. The online system will also strengthen accountability by maintaining a complete electronic trail of every application and approval.