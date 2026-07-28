Farmers protest in Hisar, seek 2 weeks of canal water supply per month

Demanding the release of canal water for two weeks every month, hundreds of farmers in Hisar on Monday began a 24-hour sit-in protest at the mini-secretariat. Demanding the release of canal water for two weeks every month, hundreds of farmers in Hisar on Monday began a 24-hour sit-in protest at the mini-secretariat. (HT File)

Protesting under the banner of the Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Sangharsh Samiti and Jal Sangharsh Samiti, the farmers also demanded the redressal of their grievances related to the irrigation department and water supply.

A large number of farmers joined the dharna, alleging shortage of both irrigation and drinking water in areas, including Balsamand and Sivani. Farmer leader Satish Beniwal said canals remain poorly maintained and are not cleaned on time. As a result many canals rupture at several points as soon as water is released. He also pointed out that the government is yet to provide a permanent solution to the recurring damage caused by the Ghaggar drain every year.

Beniwal alleged that water is not reaching the tail-end villages because of illegal diversions along the way. Farmers also complained that fertilisers are not being made available on time, which is affecting agricultural operations.

The protesting farmers said that the 24-hour sit-in was organised to press for these demands. They have warned that if a positive resolution is not reached, they will intensify their agitation.