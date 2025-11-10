Tamannaah Bhatia claps back at trolls over weight loss, says ‘my curves are not going anywhere’

Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about the major body transformation she underwent in recent times. The actor sat down for a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, where she revealed the struggles she faced in managing her weight while also slamming the trolls who accused the actress of having Ozempic. The Bahubali star also reflected on whether she will let go of her curves to fit into the global beauty standards set. Tamannaah Bhatia talks about weight loss(Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

Amid reflecting on her body transformation, the actress broke the internet with her special number in Aaryan Khan’s directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Bhatia went on to show off her figure, donning a bralette and track pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia on being in front of the camera and managing weight

While speaking to the media portal, Bhatia shared that she has been in front of the camera since a young age, and with people seeing her grow, she has nothing to hide. The actress revealed, “Till my late 20s, I was a slender body type. That was always my body. This body in which I am right now is technically not new to me. I have grown up like this, and I have stayed like this.”

However, the movie star shared that she faced body weight issues during the COVID pandemic. She revealed that she loves food, and it was difficult to manage her diet. Tamannaah said, “While doing all those healthy things, I still had to face the camera, and I began to feel that I don’t want to be conscious of feeling a certain size, and I’m constantly trying to correct it. I’m feeling like, ‘Oh, is my tummy outside?’ Because at some point, my tummy was coming out, and I was thinking, ‘What is happening to my body?’”

She added, “I went through the same in my early 30s and my curves are not going anywhere. My curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure. I don’t think you will ever see me following global beauty standards because it’s aspirational to be Indian, people love our curves, and I think it’s time that we should embrace that.”

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia wows in dreamy white lace dress and heart necklace; See the full look here

Tamannaah Bhatia on inflation and its effects

Apart from body weight management, Bhatia also opened up about dealing with inflammation. She claimed that every woman going through a cycle has to accept the changes in their body. The actress added that she belongs to a Sindhi household and her curves won’t disappear. “That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the Do You Wanna Partner star shared that the audience will not see her fitting into the global beauty standards any time soon, because she aspires to be an Indian who loves her curves.

FAQs

Q1. What was Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest project?

Tamannaah Bhatia last starred in the Do You Wanna Partner series.

Q3. How old is Tamannaah Bhatia?

Tamannaah Bhatia is 35 years old.