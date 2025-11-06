Tamannaah Bhatia wows in dreamy white lace dress and heart necklace; See the full look here

Tamannaah Bhatia's new Instagram post is winning over netizens. The actress donned a white, body-hugging lace dress. Oozing a soft charm mixed with old Hollywood dreams, the movie star’s ensemble was clearly out of a fairy tale. As for the detailing, the movie star’s outfit had a bow on the neckline and puffed sleeves with handwoven designs. Tamannaah Bhatia shines in a white lace dress, capturing vintage Hollywood elegance.(Tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)

Moreover, the actress accessorized her look with a heart-shaped necklace. She opted for beach curls to go with to complete look.

As the movie star shared a video of herself in the outfits, she went on to add a little mystery to the post, too. In the caption, she wrote, “Wearing my heart today; maybe soon you can too. #ComingSoon” Meanwhile, the fans went swooning over Bhatia’s outfit in the comment section of her social media post.

How much does Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfit cost?

According to the media reports, Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfit is from Alessandra Rich and costs around Rs. 3.6 Lakh. While the actress makes her outfit look effortless, her makeup and curls also have their moment. For the cosmetics, Bhatia chose to keep it light with blush, a muted red tint for her lips, and highlighter to bring out the glam.

While the actress enjoyed being in the pretty white dress, fans went on to shower their love on her. One of the users wrote, “This gives off vintage Hollywood actress vibes.” Another fan stated, “She looks like Madhuri Dixit from the 90s.”

Over the years, the actress has upped her fashion game, experimenting with colors, textures, and silhouettes. Additionally, she has been striking a balance between luxury and chicness with her ensembles in the past many months.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Bhatia last appeared in the Amazon Prime series titled Do You Wanna Partner. In the coming months, the actress will be seen starring in movies like No Entry 2, alongside Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. In addition, the movie star has Vvan lined up opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is also in talks for Ranger, starring Ajay Devgn, and an untitled biopic.