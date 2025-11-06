Neeraj Ghaywan says Bollywood has neglected the majority, only told stories of '10-15% upper-caste population'

Like his feature debut, Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest film, Homebound, shone a light on the caste disparities that exist in modern Indian society. The film has been received well and is also India’s official entry to the Oscars next year. Neeraj says that the film, however, is a minority as it talks about the life experiences of the underprivileged, something Bollywood has not done by and large. Neeraj Ghaywan talks about Dalit representation in Bollywood.

Neeraj Ghaywan on Bollywood's selective storytelling

In a conversation on IMDb’s official YouTube channel, Neeraj emphasised the need for greater inclusivity in Indian cinema. “Traditionally, in Hindi cinema, we’ve been telling stories that revolve around just 10–15% of the population, mostly the upper-caste population. In 100 years of cinema, we’ve largely neglected the majority of the population,” he said.

The filmmaker lamented about the lack of Dalit voices and storytellers in mainstream Indian cinema, both in front of and behind the camera. “There have been no people from Dalit or tribal communities, either in front of or behind the camera. I’m probably one of the few acknowledged members from the community. That’s a glaring problem. We have to make reparations for that,” he added.

About Homebound

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, along with Janhvi Kapoor. Based on a New York Times essay, the film tells the story of two friends – a Dalit and a Muslim – who aspire to become policemen in order to escape the discrimination they face. The story chronicles their journey as migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film was championed by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, who joined as an executive producer. Homebound premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section and also won acclaim at other prestigious film festivals globally before its theatrical release in India in August 2025.