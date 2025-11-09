Search
Rana Daggubati says he has seen Baahubali The Epic, hails SS Rajamouli's ‘vision’: ‘Will always be the largest impact’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Nov 09, 2025 08:53 pm IST

SS Rajamouli’s remastered film Baahubali The Epic re-released in cinemas on October 31. Rana Daggubati shared that he has seen the 3 hour-long cut.

Actor and producer Rana Daggubati is busy promoting his upcoming release Kaantha. Amid this, he was also reminded of the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic, which is one of the most iconic films of his career. The actor was in conversation with Galatta Plus where he shared his thoughts on seeing the film and how it has been received by the audience, in almost setting a benchmark for Indian Cinema.

Rana Daggubati plays Bhallaldeva in Baahubali.
What Rana said

When Rana was asked whether he had been able to see the 3-hour 40-minute cut of the film, he said yes, and shared what it is like to watch the film a decade after release: “It is fun because that was the first story that was told to us. It was supposed to be one film at some point. It was just a long one film… it was just so amazing to revisit that and that we got to see it a decade later and still has aged beautifully, on the big screen.”

He added, “In India you grow up with stories of mythology, stories of wars and gods and kings, and the only reference you have as a feature film is Baahubali… that this is how the warriors of Mahabharat could have been. The fact that it came on screen, with a vision of someone like Mr Rajamouli who pushed each boundary- that whole team just went all out to make that film. That's something that will always be the largest impact of my life.”

About Baahubali The Epic

The film is a compilation of Rajamouli’s blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Prabhas plays dual roles, alongside Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati and Nassar in key roles. The re-release was remastered, with both sound and visuals receiving a complete overhaul before its return to cinemas.

