Tamannaah Bhatia says her curves are not 'going anywhere’ as she shuts down Ozempic rumours: ‘I struggled with…’

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently grabbed attention for her striking physical transformation. While some trolls accused her of taking Ozempic, others were in awe of her new look. Now, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Tamannaah has hit back at the Ozempic rumours and revealed whether she felt pressured to let go of her curves to fit global beauty standards. Tamannaah Bhatia shuts down Ozempic rumours.

Tamannaah Bhatia shuts down ozempic rumours

Tamannaah explained that she has been in front of the camera since the age of 15, and so she has nothing to hide. She revealed that until her late 20s, she had a slender body type, which had always been her natural frame. She explained that her current body is nothing new to her but might be new to audiences in the Hindi belt.

She added that a woman’s body is always changing and said, “For me, Covid hit my body really hard, and it became difficult to keep my body at the same weight as it was in my 20s. I struggled with it. I love food, I love to eat my rice, roti, dal. While doing all those healthy things, I still had to face the camera, and I began to feel that I don’t want to be conscious of feeling a certain size, and I’m constantly trying to correct it. I’m feeling like ‘Oh, is my tummy outside?’ Because at some point, my tummy was coming out, and I was thinking, What is happening to my body?”

Tamannaah concluded, “But inflammation is real. Any woman who is going through the cycle feels like her body is shifting. I went through the same in my early 30s, and my curves are not going anywhere. My curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist are not going anywhere because that is bone structure. I don’t think you will ever see me following global beauty standards because it’s aspirational to be Indian, people love our curves, and I think it’s time that we should embrace that.”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent and upcoming films

Tamannaah was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s remastered version of the Baahubali films, titled Baahubali: The Epic. She will next be seen in the film Vvan. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever, the film will be directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra. The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2026.