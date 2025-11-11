When Dharmendra shared why Salman Khan is perfect for his biopic, remembered the first time he saw ‘shy’ Bhaijaan

Since last night, there has been a lot of confusion across the internet regarding Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra’s health. After he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai yesterday on November 10, rumours began doing the rounds suggesting that the veteran superstar was on ventilator support. Today morning, social media was abuzz with fake reports of Dharam paaji breathing his last. Putting an end to rumours once and for all, his wife Hema Malini shared an angry tweet, which read, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.” As we wait for an update about Dharam paaji’s health with bated breath, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

One actor who holds a special place in Dharmendra's heart, is Salman Khan. The two share a beautiful bond, which blossomed organically over the years. Dharam Paaji loves Salman so much that he believes Bhaijaan would be perfect for the He-Man's biopic if it was ever made. In a chat with Bollywood Life back in 2015, a decade ago, when asked who should portray his character if a biopic on his life is made, Dharmendra had shared, “Salman Khan. I think he has a lot of characteristics which are very similar to mine. I think he will be able to portray me onscreen perfectly.”

Well, many years ago, during the trailer launch of his film Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Dharam Paaji opened up about Salman in another interview. The veteran superstar shared, “Today, if I call anyone from the industry, everyone will be there because of my family's goodwill. Salman himself is a very good human being. I love him, he's a wonderful person. He's genuine.” Remembering the first time he saw Salman, Dharmendra had revealed, “Once I was shooting a film near a lake, and that was the first time I saw Salman. He was quite shy then — and even today, he is very shy. While shooting, the camera dropped into the lake and he dived in to take it out. At that time, I thought, ‘He’s quite courageous too’. He is an emotional man. If you aren't a good person, you are nothing.”

After Dharamendra was admitted to the hospital, Salman was one of the first celebs who rushed to be by his side. We wish Dharam paaji a speedy recovery as we wait for an update about his health.

This story is still developing.