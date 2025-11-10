Shehnaaz Gill reveals what really happens at Salman Khan’s house parties: ‘Idhar udhar gedi laga rahe the…’

Shehnaaz Gill, fresh off the release of her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi on October 31, just gave fans a glimpse into one of Bollywood’s biggest mysteries — what really happens inside Salman Khan’s house parties.
In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, Shehnaaz revealed that she got to experience it firsthand during the filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan … hum gaye the na sab, hum wahan rahe the ek do din ka stay kiya tha…bohot maze kiye wahan peh. Wahan peh kya, woh bikes waghera (ATVs) peh hum sab wahan gedi laga rahe the, idhar se udhar. Salman sir bhi berries todh rahe the,” she said, laughing as she recalled the fun.
(“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan… we had all gone there, stayed for a day or two, and had a lot of fun. We were all riding around on bikes and ATVs, going here and there. Even Salman sir was plucking berries,” she said.)
But what surprised everyone most was what she said next — “Sir toh bohot desi hai. Full desi. Kaam karte hai bohot… farmers karte hai na jaise… pura waise.” From picking berries to taking ATVs for a spin, Shehnaaz painted a vivid picture of Salman's simpler, grounded side that fans rarely get to see.
(“Sir is very desi. Completely desi. He works a lot — just like farmers do, exactly like that,” she said further.)
On the work front
On the work front, Shehnaaz is basking in the success of her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi. Directed by Amarjit Singh, the film features her in dual roles. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to thank fans for their love and shared a video of herself watching the film in theatres. “Thank you so much everyone! Our film has truly become word of mouth and is running successfully in theatres worldwide… your love means everything,” she wrote.