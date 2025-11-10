Shehnaaz Gill reveals what really happens at Salman Khan’s house parties: ‘Idhar udhar gedi laga rahe the…’

Shehnaaz Gill, fresh off the release of her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi on October 31, just gave fans a glimpse into one of Bollywood’s biggest mysteries — what really happens inside Salman Khan’s house parties. Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill

In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, Shehnaaz revealed that she got to experience it firsthand during the filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan … hum gaye the na sab, hum wahan rahe the ek do din ka stay kiya tha…bohot maze kiye wahan peh. Wahan peh kya, woh bikes waghera (ATVs) peh hum sab wahan gedi laga rahe the, idhar se udhar. Salman sir bhi berries todh rahe the,” she said, laughing as she recalled the fun.

(“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan… we had all gone there, stayed for a day or two, and had a lot of fun. We were all riding around on bikes and ATVs, going here and there. Even Salman sir was plucking berries,” she said.)