Dharmendra’s beloved ‘beta’ Salman Khan pays ailing actor a visit at Breach Candy Hospital. Watch

Salman Khan, whom Dharmendra often fondly calls ‘beta’ (son), made sure to keep a check on the veteran actor's health after he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Salman was seen arriving at the hospital in his car on Monday evening. (Also read: Dharmendra is stable after admission to Breach Candy Hospital; Sunny Deol requests prayers for his speedy recovery) Salman Khan paid a visit to Breach Candy Hospital.

Salman Khan visits hospital

As the paparazzi came in front of his car to click pictures, Salman maintained his calm and looked ahead. His car then entered the hospital premises. The veteran actor's family confirmed that Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. This comes a week after he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, sparking concerns about his health.

More details

Details of his health are currently unknown. Son Sunny Deol released a statement requesting privacy: “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Earlier this month, when the veteran actor visited the hospital, it was initially reported that Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital but sources close to the actor said it was a routine health checkup. “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine,” the source had said.